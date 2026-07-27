Maplewood Pool Offers Special August-Only Membership Rates

Never got around to joining the Maplewood Pool this summer? Looking for a lower cost way to join the pool?

Then the August-only membership may be right for you. Residents (and non-residents) can sign up here: https://maplewood.recdesk.com/Community/Membership

The Maplewood Pool offers three pools and a diving tank and includes activities such as arts & crafts, volleyball, and water aerobics. Members can purchase snacks at the concession stand, come for commuter lap swims, enjoy free concerts, float nights, and more. The pool offers swim lessons for an additional fee; however, free swim swim lessons are also available through the SOMA Justice Swim Program.

Find out more about the Maplewood Pool here: maplewoodcommunitypools.org

Follow the Maplewood Pool on Instagram for updates: https://www.instagram.com/maplewood_community_pool