South Orange Accepting Applications for At-Home Rain Gardens

The following notification was sent in the July 23 South Orange Weekly Digest, indicating that applications are still being accepted for this program (although the form includes a deadline date of July 17):

The South Orange Environmental Commission and Green Team, in partnership with the Rahway River Watershed Association, are accepting applications from South Orange property owners interested in creating an at-home rain garden.

Selected participants will receive funding support, native plants and shrubs, and guidance on designing and planting a rain garden.

Rain gardens help capture and filter storm-water runoff from roofs and driveways, reducing pollution that enters local rivers and streams. Eligible residents can apply by scanning the QR code on the flyer (or access the form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1E2D-upPYtFFRWObbFnWxwTLkxYm1N0bShu4c32qIOxc/viewform?edit_requested=true)

The South Orange Environmental Commission and Green Team (in partnership with the Rahway River Watershed Association) is now accepting submissions from South Orange property owners, interested in creating a rain garden, specifically to capture rainwater that would otherwise flow directly into the street. Rain gardens have several benefits including: 1) absorbing and purifying polluted runoff that would otherwise flow into our rivers and streams; 2) preventing stream bank erosion by slowing water down as it flows to our waterways; 3) serving as a pollinator garden for birds, bees and insects.

These grants are intended to develop small, demonstration sites, in conjunction with a local and Statewide effort to retain stormwater on-site, rather than allowing it to flow into storm drains which empty into waterways.

Grant recipients will receive native plants and shrubs selected specifically for use in rain gardens, as well as design and planting plans. Eligible sites can range from 35 to 100 square feet, typically sloping toward a central point that is 6-8 inches deep (sites closer to 100 square feet will rate slightly higher). Sites should have at least partial sun, and be at least 10 feet from the trunk of a tree.

Criteria for selection include: a) an appropriate site, adjacent to a downspout or driveway, that can capture water that would otherwise flow into a street; b) some visibility from the street; c) availability of two or more people capable of digging and planting a rain garden; d) commitment and demonstrated ability to maintain the rain garden; e) agreement to place a small sign, visible from the street or sidewalk, near the rain garden..