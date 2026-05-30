LETTER: It’s Not About Photo-Ops—Vic De Luca Is Knowledgable, Devoted, Progressive

Three candidates are running for two seats in the Democratic primary (June 2) for Maplewood Township Committee: Bike Bus founder Martin Ceperley; current Mayor Vic De Luca, running for his 10th term on the Township Committee; and Planning Board and Hilton Neighborhood Association member John T. Sullivan. Read Village Green’s election guidelines here. Read our election coverage here.

Submission to the Village Green

To the Editor:

I’m writing to strongly endorse Mayor Vic DeLuca for Township Committee. As a co-founder and longtime member of the Maplewood Arts Council and as a former township Director of Arts and Culture, I’ve been lucky to work with Vic in numerous capacities over many years. I’ve never known anyone more knowledgeable about our town, or more devoted to the work of community service.

Vic is deeply experienced in every area of Maplewood governance, from playgrounds to zoning issues, from bike lanes to NJ Transit challenges. To every issue he works on, he brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to fairness and community values.

His priorities have always been about making Maplewood a town that works for all of its residents. He was the first president of the Hilton Avenue Association and the chair of the Affordable Housing Board, and he has been a tireless advocate for Springfield Avenue vibrancy. Vic’s staunch progressive principles have been pivotal to our town’s identity as a place dedicated to the values of anti-LGBTZ discrimination, climate action and green policies, safe streets, gun safety, immigrant protection, and affordable housing.

As a longtime community arts activist, I know that he’s also dedicated to our town’s creative vitality. He was a yearslong liaison to the Maplewood Arts Council, attending our meetings faithfully and contributing invaluable advice and support. And he’s been a major force in the evolution of the new Maplewood Library.

Vic clearly loves this community, and he shows up for it all the time: at Pride events, at Juneteenth events, at May Fests and gazebo concerts, at ribbon-cuttings for new small businesses. It’s not about the photo ops: he comes out to support all of us in the whole breadth of our projects and endeavors.

We’re lucky that Vic continues to offer us his energy, experience, and commitment. Please join me in voting for Vic for Township Committee on June 2nd.

Tricia Tunstall

Maplewood, NJ