LETTER: Ceperley Will Bring Outside-the-Box Thinking and Personal Drive to Maplewood Township Committee

Three candidates are running for two seats in the Democratic primary (June 2) for Maplewood Township Committee: Bike Bus founder Martin Ceperley; current Mayor Vic De Luca, running for his 10th term on the Township Committee; and Planning Board and Hilton Neighborhood Association member John T. Sullivan. Read Village Green’s election guidelines here. Read our election coverage here.

I am a seven-year resident of Maplewood and a father of two kids in the school district, and I support Martin Ceperley for Township Committee for many reasons.

Both my wife and I work locally in Maplewood and South Orange. As a family who spends most of our time walking and cycling through the streets of Maplewood to get to and from the schools and work, as well as for recreation, shopping, dining, participating in town and school events, and visiting friends and other members of the community, I want a Township Committee member who will support street safety (prioritizing pedestrians and cyclists), increase public transit options, and maintain equitable access to natural green spaces in the community. Having followed Martin’s campaign, it’s clear that he would be such a Township Committee member.

I am especially drawn to Martin’s commitment to pedestrian and bike safety. I bike through Maplewood streets daily in my commute from the Hilton Neighborhood to Seton Hall University, where I work. I make stops to drop off my children at their local schools. We are a one-car family who plans to keep it that way because of both genuine desire and necessity. Making the town safe for pedestrians and cyclists renders our neighborhoods and business districts accessible and more affordable to all.

I also seek a candidate who listens to community members’ concerns and develops innovative solutions to pressing issues—solutions that challenge the status quo. Rather than wait for institutional action, Martin demonstrates his resourcefulness by organizing creative movements and events, such as the SOMA Bike Bus, bike swap, and Swamp Trolley. He would bring this creativity, outside-the-box thinking, and personal drive to the Township Committee.

His commitment to diversity and inclusivity is likewise among the many reasons I am supporting him. Not only in his campaigning, but in his personal life as a community member, it is evident that he seeks to protect every resident, regardless of race, religion, sexuality, immigration status, disability, and class. Martin’s desire to fight back against ICE action in Maplewood, to grow the tax base through innovative zoning solutions and pedestrian-friendly streets (increasing access to local businesses), to expand affordable housing, to promote climate resilience through sustainable solutions, and to support the town’s businesses from Newark Way to Springfield Ave and the Village—all this evinces his commitment to universal design solutions that prioritize the socially marginalized while benefiting everyone in the long run.

For all these reasons and more, I support Martin Ceperley for Maplewood Township Committee.

Axel M. Oaks Takacs lives in the Hilton Neighborhood of Maplewood, NJ, and is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Religion at Seton Hall University. The views and opinions expressed herein are his and his alone and do not represent those of any institution for which he works, volunteers, or serves as board member.