ICE Detained a Man in South Orange on June 6, Still Won’t Provide His Name or Why He Was Detained

Nearly two months after a man was detained by U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement, or ICE, in South Orange, local officials — including law enforcement — have not yet learned his name, why he was detained and where he was taken.

An automated email response that Village Green received from the ICE ERO [Enforcement and Removal Operations] in Newark, dated July 16, indicated that “ICE cannot share any details with you about another person without a signed Form G-28 or privacy waiver (ICE Form 60-001).”

The emails suggested, “If you are trying to locate an individual who is being held by ICE, please check the Online Detainee Locator System (ODLS) at search (ice.gov).”

In order to search for a detainee on the website, the person’s nine-digit A-Number is needed. Village Green does not have that number, nor the person’s name.

South Orange officials and Acting Police Chief Stephen Dolinac report that they still have no further information.

Village Green has reached out to the office of U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) and is awaiting response.

On Friday, June 6, a local resident reported seeing a man handcuffed by four Immigration & Customs Enforcement, or ICE, agents on Park Place in South Orange. The witness has spoken with local authorities but wishes to remain unnamed.

“Four men with ICE vests, masked, and armed, picked up and handcuffed a single man on Park Place near Marshall School around 8:45AM today,” read an anonymous post by the witness’s spouse on a local Facebook group on June 6. “Kids were still walking to school. My spouse witnessed it, and was so stunned and shaken, they didn’t take a photo. But I hope someone did.”

South Orange officials later confirmed that ICE did make an “arrest” on June 6 on Park Place.

Chief Dolinac reported that ICE did not contact SOPD prior to the operation. “No, ICE did not inform SOPD that they were coming to town for this operation.”

According to local immigration attorney Kate Reilly, ICE should have sent a “deconfliction notice” to local law enforcement officials.

“Yes, deconfliction is the normal protocol,” wrote Reilly in response to an email request from Village Green. Reilly shared a 2019 internal ICE memo referencing a 2016 policy directive “that to my knowledge is still in effect (although there’s a lot of anecdotal evidence to the contrary).”

In a post to the South Orange Village website, Mayor Sheena Collum wrote, “We understand that immigration-related actions, especially in this current political environment, can cause significant concern and fear within our community. Our priority remains the safety, trust, and well-being of all South Orange residents, regardless of immigration status.”

ICE has reported that it is arresting the “worst of worst criminal illegal aliens,” but it’s own data show that “40,461 out of 56,945—or 71.1% held in ICE detention have no criminal conviction according to data current as of July 27, 2025. Many of those convicted committed only minor offenses, including traffic violations.”

Although the U.S. Supreme Court has long upheld due process rights for immigrants and ruled that the Trump Administration had violated Venezuelan deportees due process rights in a case in April, a recent ruling in July has “sparked confusion.” The decision, Riley v. Bondi, has created new technical hurdles for some noncitizens, reported the American Immigration Council.

Village Green will continue to follow this story. Anyone with information can contact [email protected].

Read the full ICE ERO [Enforcement and Removal Operations] in Newark response to Village Green, dated July 16:

Thank you for contacting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Newark Field Office Outreach with your question or concern. ERO is dedicated to ensuring that the community is fully informed of our programs and processes, and to answering your inquiry in a timely manner. Your inquiry will be reviewed by a member of our outreach team, and if appropriate, a response will be provided. This mailbox is monitored only during business hours 8am-4pm Monday to Friday, excluding federal holidays.

Please remember ICE cannot share any details with you about another person without a signed Form G-28 or privacy waiver (ICE Form 60-001). If you are trying to locate an individual who is being held by ICE, please check the Online Detainee Locator System (ODLS) at search (ice.gov). To change your address or schedule a check-in appointment, please visit Check-In | ICE. To report suspicious or criminal activity, call 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.

Sincerely,

ERO [Enforcement and Removal Operations] Newark, NJ Outreach