Maplewood Police Blotter: Stolen Vehicles, Lewdness Arrest

The following is a press release from the Maplewood Police Department.

Police Blotter July 17- July 30

July 17-26, 2025, Motor Vehicle Rummage: Maplewood Police received reports of motor vehicles rummage on Plymouth Avenue, Peachtree Road and Millburn Avenue.

July 24-30, 2025, Bicycle Thefts: Maplewood Police received reports of bicycle thefts vehicles rummage on Burnett Avenue and Springfield Avenue.

July 17, 2025, Stolen Motor Vehicle: Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Highland Place residence on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle owner reported that they left their 2024 BMW M8 running while entering a business establishment. When he returned, their vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Irvington, NJ.

July 20, 2025, Stolen Motor Vehicle: Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Jacoby Street residence on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle owner reported that they parked their 2021 BMW M4 in front of their residence with the keys inside. Later on in the day they discovered that their vehicle had been stolen.

July 21, 2025, Motor Vehicle Rummage arrest: Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Wellesley Street residence on a report of a motor vehicle rummage. The vehicle owner reported observing five juvenile aged suspects inside their vehicle. Sergeant Munoz observed three juveniles in the area and was able to detain one, while the other two juveniles fled the area. Sergeant Zuhowski with the assistance of Detectives were able to detain the other two juveniles. The juveniles were ultimately turned over to their parents/guardian.

July 22, 2025, Stolen Motor Vehicle: On Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Wetmore Avenue residence on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle owner reported that they observed their 2018 Land Rover driving away from their residence. The vehicle was recovered in Newark, NJ.

July 22, 2025, DUI arrest: Maplewood Police Officers Bailey and Marto responded to Rutgers Street for a vehicle stopped in the roadway. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Tuscan Road and had left the scene. A 45-year-old driver from Newark was arrested for Driving while Under the Influence.

July 24, 2025, Attempted Burglary: Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Richmond Avenue residence on a report of an attempted burglary theft. Unknown suspects attempted entry into a first-floor window, however were unsuccessful as the widow was locked.

July 28, 2025, DUI arrest: Maplewood Police Sergeant Zuhowski responded to a Peachtree Road on a report of a motor vehicle crash theft. After an on-scene investigation, the 47-year-old Maplewood driver was arrested for Driving while Under the Influence.

July 30, 2025, Stolen Motor Vehicle: Maplewood Police Officers responded to an Oakview Avenue residence on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle owner reported that they parked their 2024 Mazda CX3 in the roadway with the keys inside. When the owner returned to where they left the vehicle, it was discovered stolen.

In addition to the above incidents, there were two shoplifting incidents.

UPDATES: Arrests made from Previous Incidents

July 30, 2025, lewdness arrest: Maplewood Police received reports of a male exposing himself in a public park. After an extensive investigation by the Maplewood Police Detective Bureau and extra patrols in Maplewood Parks, detectives were able to identify and charge a 50-year-old Maplewood with lewdness.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please log onto www.MaplewoodPD.org and select the prompt for the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.