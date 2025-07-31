Eat, Shop, Explore & Discover at the 5th Annual Maplewood Small Wonder Marketplace on Sunday, August 3

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

Don’t miss the magic of summer in Maplewood! Join us this Sunday, August 3rd, as Maplewood Village transforms into a vibrant outdoor marketplace for the 5th Annual Small Wonder Marketplace, a beloved community event that brings together local shopping, food, and fun for all ages.

With over 90 talented vendors lining the charming streets of Maplewood Village, the Marketplace offers something for everyone. Shoppers will find one-of-a-kind items from local merchants, artists, and makers — from handmade crafts and art to unique gifts and home goods. It is the perfect opportunity to discover something special while supporting local businesses.

When it’s time to refuel, enjoy a bite from a snack vendor or sit down at one of the Village’s many acclaimed restaurants, for a delicious meal and refreshing drink. Live music will fill the streets all day, presented by Maplewood’s own In Tune Neighborhood Music School, creating the perfect soundtrack to your day out. There will also be fun tunes playing on the other end of the market by DJ Jimmy.

“We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back for another year,” says ErinRose Baldry, Executive Director of the Maplewood Village Alliance. “The Small Wonder Marketplace is a great way to enjoy the summer, explore our downtown, and shop small by supporting the local makers and businesses that make Maplewood so special.”

This event is brought to you by Marketspace Vendor Events in partnership with the Maplewood Village Alliance and event sponsor Mathnasium Maplewood.

Come eat, shop, and explore — and don’t forget to shop local!