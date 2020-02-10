Adult School Camp Announces On-Site After-Care Until 7pm and Opens Registration

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School Children’s Summer Program offers more than 100 classes in creative arts, music, science, and sports. Students get to choose their own classes (there are five periods in a day) and the day can be as long or short as they like. The program is located at South Orange Middle School with the exception of off-site sports camps, which are held at various locations in SOMa.

The Program consists primarily of two sessions: Session 1 is June 29-July 10 and Session 2 is July 13-24. For those looking for even more flexibility, there are one-week workshops in arts and science, as well as one-week sports camps. Classes are for children entering grades 1-9, with the exception of some of the sports camps, which go up to grade 12.

Students can expect to follow their custom-made schedule each day, be instructed by professional, experienced teachers and be assisted by teen counselors, or “yellow shirts.” For children in grades 1-7, there is on-site early morning drop-off starting at 8am and new this year — on-site after-care until 7pm.

Specialty classes range from coding and woodworking to TV production and a musical theater camp — and nearly everything in between.

The Summer Orchestra Academy provides ensemble lessons and individual mentoring for violin, viola and cello students entering 3rd through 8th grade. The Summer Band Academy provides ensemble lessons and individual mentoring for woodwind, brass and percussion students entering 5th through 8th grade. Both academies culminate with a concert performance. The popular Suzuki violin program will be offered for students who have taken Suzuki violin lessons during the year and wish to continue to the next level.

The sports camps offer basketball, fencing, track, soccer, and girls volleyball.

Course descriptions and online registration are available at www.somadultschool.org. Parents are encouraged to enroll their children early as some classes fill up fast. For further information call 973.378.7620.