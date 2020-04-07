Bistro d’Azur Offers Carry-Out Orders For This Week’s Holidays

From Bistro d’Azur

Bistro d’Azur is open for carry-out orders for this week’s holidays! We are open Wednesday through Saturday for pick-ups between 4pm – 8pm, and on Easter Sunday for pick-ups between 1pm – 3pm. We will be offering special Passover and Easter menus, as well as our regular menu. Click here for all the information on how to order safely from Bistro d’Azur for your holiday meal. Pull up to our door, wait in your car, and we will come out to you.

Bistro d’ Azur is located at 14 Academy Street in South Orange. (973) 372-9725