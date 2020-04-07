Announcements Food & Wellness Holiday South Orange Sponsored

Bistro d’Azur Offers Carry-Out Orders For This Week’s Holidays

By Bistro d'Azur access_timeApr-07-2020

From Bistro d’Azur

Bistro d’Azur is open for carry-out orders for this week’s holidays! We are open Wednesday through Saturday for pick-ups between 4pm – 8pm, and on Easter Sunday for pick-ups between 1pm – 3pm. We will be offering special Passover and Easter menus, as well as our regular menu. Click here for all the information on how to order safely from Bistro d’Azur for your holiday meal. Pull up to our door, wait in your car, and we will come out to you. 

Bistro d’ Azur is located at 14 Academy Street in South Orange. (973) 372-9725

You May Also Like

  • Bistro d'Azur Offers Carry-Out Orders For This Week's Holidays
  • Supporting Local Business: Declaring Victory Over Roots
  • South Orange-Maplewood Adult School Requests Community Feedback
  • A Message From the Editors of VillageGreenNJ.com

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *