Collum Seeks 3rd Term as Village President; Jones, Greenberg & Lewis-Chang Announce Trustee Ticket

From Sheena Collum, Summer Jones, Jennifer Greenberg and Olivia Lewis-Chang:

South Orange, NJ (February 1, 2022) South Orange Village President Sheena Collum has announced she will seek a third term as Village President and will run with Trustee Summer Jones and longtime community volunteers Jennifer Greenberg and Olivia Lewis-Chang.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work our governing body has been able to accomplish working collaboratively with our dedicated staff, wildly talented volunteers, and the community at large,” said Collum. “The campaign will allow me and Summer to discuss our respective records as incumbents and give Jen and Olivia a chance to share their vision, community experience, and skills they bring to the table. We’re very excited.”

The candidates are currently collecting nominating petitions to appear on the ballot for the municipal election, which will take place on May 9, 2023.

The campaign will announce more details immediately following candidacy certification, including a launch party, platform, volunteer opportunities, ways to donate, and upcoming events.