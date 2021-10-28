AnnouncementsFood & WellnessHolidaySponsored

Colorful Dinner Delivery Offers Plant-Based Thanksgiving Menu 

by Colorful Dinner Delivery
written by Colorful Dinner Delivery
From Colorful Dinner Delivery

For the second year, Colorful Dinner Delivery is offering a full Thanksgiving menu made with plant-based, colorful ingredients. Pre-order is now available on their website. Delivery and pickup will be available on Wednesday, November 24th.

Designed to appeal to omnivores and vegans alike, the a la cart menu includes the following plant-forward items:

  • Glazed Chickpea-Lentil Loaf with Gravy
  • Herb-Roasted Vegetables with Maple-Tahini Sauce
  • Savory Sourdough Stuffing, Buttery Mashed Potatoes
  • Cornbread
  • Vegan Gravy
  • Apple-Pumpkin Crisp with Vegan Whipped Cream

The full menu can be viewed here. Orders must be placed by November 15th.

Colorful Dinner Delivery is a Maplewood-based meal delivery service that cooks up new plant-based dinners every week. Learn more and order dinner on their website.

