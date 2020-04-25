Lydia Johnson Announces Summer Dance Camp, Either In-Person Or Virtual

From Lydia Johnson Dance



We are hoping to be dancing all together once again at our beloved Burgdorff Performing Arts Center right in Maplewood Village. If that is not an option, LJD will hold a virtual dance camp. So either way, we plan to be dancing with your children this summer.

Our acclaimed camp has been welcoming young dancers and beginners alike for many years! Our creative approach allows children and teens to experience dance as a non-competitive, warm and cooperative activity. Our camp is taught by members of our professional company, Lydia Johnson Dance, which has a level of acclaim rare outside of New York.

Lydia Johnson’s choreography has received rave reviews in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Broadway Dance World, Oberon’s Grove and others. This fusion of a highly skilled professional staff as well as a warm and inclusive approach to dance is totally unique. Students may attend for 1, 2 or all 3 weeks. Traditionally when the camp is held at the Burgdorff in Maplewood, we offer a half-day of dance or a full day camp in partnership with Geralyn’s Art Studio.













This summer, if dance camp has to move to a virtual format, we will offer a joyful curriculum online for 3-5 year olds including movement, basic ballet, songs and games. For elementary school we will hold dance technique classes online as well as “make your own dance” experiences filled with interactive moments and with a strong focus on the use of music in dance. As dancers get older the curriculum will include increasing emphasis on the technical work that can be done in a small space taught in a fun filled manner and including more discussion and study of significant dancers and choreographers. Our dancers will choose music and create their own dances to share. Our Teen Interns will share their own dance sequences as our young dancers are always inspired by our high school and college age assistants! We are working hard to create a virtual curriculum that will be meaningful and joyful if we have to move our camp to this format.

LJD gives $25,000 annually in scholarships so that every child may study dance. Please email Lydia to inquire. We welcome everyone to attend our school and camp regardless of family finances.

Please email Lydia directly if you would like to discuss what might be a good fit for your child. Teens interested in interning may also email Ms. Johnson at: [email protected]

Camp info for 2020 is at this link: https://www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com/dance-camp

We are updating the website to include Virtual Camp plans.