Maplewood Library’s Ideas Festival is Back on Track

From the Maplewood Library

Maplewood Library’s Ideas Festival is a celebration of the talent and creativity of our community. This popular series of events, now in its 7th year, was postponed due to the Coronavirus.

The Library is happy to announce that the Festival events will be held virtually throughout the fall. The programs will be held on Zoom, and registration will be required for each program.

Full bios and more information can be found here.

Jill Carr with John Schwartz

September 22 at 7 pm

Jill Carr is the wife of the late David Carr and editor of his book Final Draft, a career-spanning selection of the legendary reporter’s writing. John Schwartz is a climate change reporter for The New York Times. Register here

Abby Sher, Receiving the Maplewood Literary Award

September 30 at 7 pm

Abby Sher is an award-winning writer and performer whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Self, Elle, and more. Her latest book, Sanctuary, was co-written with Paola Mendoza. Register here.

It Takes a Village (Green): Local News in the Age of the Internet

October 5 at 7 pm

Mary Barr Mann and Carolyn Parisi, co-founders of the local news site VillageGreenNJ.com, will receive the Carol Buchanan Award for Outstanding Contribution to Civic and Intellectual Life. They will be interviewed by Nancy Solomon, Managing Editor of New Jersey Public Radio.

Register here.

Ibi Zoboi and Dr. Yusef Salaam with Khadijah Costley White

October 15 at 7 pm

Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam will discuss their new book, Punching the Air, moderated by Khadijah Costley White. Dr.Salaam is a poet, motivational speaker, and criminal justice reform advocate. He was one of the five teenagers wrongfully incarcerated as the “Central Park Five.” Ibi Zoboi is the New York Times Bestselling author of My Life as an Ice Cream Sandwich. Register here.

WNYC’s Andrea Bernstein with Nancy Solomon

October 21 at 7 pm

Andrea Bernstein is the Peabody Award–winning cohost of the acclaimed WNYC/ProPublica podcast Trump, Inc. and author of American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power. She will be in conversation with Nancy Solomon, the managing editor of New Jersey Public Radio. Register here.

The Toni Morrison Book Club

October 26 at 7 pm

With Juda Bennett, Winnifred Brown-Glaude, Cassandra Jackson and Piper Kendrix Williams. In their group memoir, The Toni Morrison Book Club, these four authors use Toni Morrison’s novels as a springboard for intimate and revealing conversations about the problems of everyday racism. Register here.

Marta Tellado, President & CEO of Consumer Reports with David Brancaccio

November 9 at 7 pm

Marta Tellado, a CHS graduate, has transformed one of America’s most trusted brands, uniting its rigorous research, consumer insights, award-winning journalism, and policy expertise to drive social impact. She will be in conversation with David Brancaccio, Host and Senior Editor of public radio’s Marketplace Morning Report. Register here.