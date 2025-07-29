AnnouncementsArts & CultureMaplewoodSponsored

Maplewood’s “SOMOS LATINOS” Announce a Call For Art for Juried Exhibition

by Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture
From Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture:

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture is proud to announce a Call for Art for SOMOS LATINOS, a juried exhibition at 1978 Maplewood Arts Center celebrating the vibrancy, resilience, and cultural richness of the Latin American community in Maplewood and South Orange.

This exhibition invites Latin American artists and creators living in Maplewood and South Orange to submit artwork that explores themes of heritage, identity, resistance, and the enduring vision of the Latino community. Through this powerful showcase, SOMOS LATINOS aims to uplift Latino voices, spark dialogue, and celebrate the profound contributions of Latin American culture to our shared community.

FAST FACTS

KEY DATES

  • Submission Deadline: August 12, 2025
  • Artist Notification: August 15, 2025
  • Artwork Drop-off: September 8 – 12, 2025
  • Installation: September 15 – 18, 2025
  • Opening Reception: September 19, 2025
  • Exhibition on View: September 19 – October 19, 2025
  • Artwork Pickup: October 20 – 25, 2025

SOMOS LATINOS is more than an exhibition — it’s a celebration of culture, community, and creativity. Submit your work and be part of this powerful reflection of identity and heritage.

For more information: 

Contact Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture Manager, Andrea Teutli, at [email protected] or (973) 843-7157 for more information.

