SOMA Justice To Host ‘Shofars for Justice’ September 20 at Maplewood Town Hall

From SOMA Justice – Addressing Race and Inequality:

Shofars for Justice: A Call to Action for Black Lives and in Memory of the Honorable Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The sound of the shofar calls out to us, on Rosh Hashanah, to stir our collective conscience to action. We confront the errors and pain and injustice of the past year, and vow to take more action, do more good, as we move into the next. This intersectional Shofar service brings together our community, of all faiths or none at all, to mourn the death of the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg and to reaffirm our commitment to the Black Lives Matter movement in 5781/2021 and beyond.

All attendees must wear masks and are encouraged to bring candles to light. Shofar blowers have been preselected and will be strictly distanced from the group and cover their shofar with a surgical mask.

Because the blowing of the shofar releases respiratory particles we ask that participants DO NOT bring their own shofars.

The event takes place on Sunday, September 20 at 7:00pm and will be held at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley Street.

This is a SOMA Justice – Addressing Race and Inequality event and is cosponsored by SOMA Action and NJ Pride.