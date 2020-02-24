SOMA Two Towns For All Ages To Host Annual Volunteer Fair Sun., March 1

From SOMA Two Towns for All Ages

Volunteerism is important to everyone in our community, both in terms of giving and receiving. That is why SOMA Two Towns for All Ages is planning to hold another community-wide volunteer fair this spring. Come and learn about ways you can get involved on Sunday, March 1, 2020, 1-3pm at The Woodland.

For the first 2 volunteer fairs (2018 and 2019), more than 450 people came to check out dozens of local non-profits and ways they can get involved. From food banks to nature and the environment, social justice to arts and education, there is no shortage to the need and opportunities in our community to help out. SOMA Two Towns or All Ages Coordinator Cathy Rowe explains: “One of our goals is to find ways for older residents to stay engaged in our community, but it is not only senior citizens who are looking to volunteer. We have so many residents who are looking to get involved and share their talents, especially people new to the area and those with young families.”

Any and all local nonprofits are welcome to set up a table and meet potential volunteers. The event is free and open to all. Interested organizations can contact Cathy Rowe at (973) 558-0863 or [email protected].