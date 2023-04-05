South Orange Residents, Schedule Your Water Meter Replacement Now

From the Township of South Orange Village:

March 28, 2023 – The South Orange Village Water Utility announced a water meter replacement program impacting all homeowners in South Orange.

“These new meters use smart metering technology which allows for more accurate readings. This project will improve service to all water customers by allowing more efficient monitoring of water consumption as well as other customer service enhancements, said the Water Utility Administrator, Howard Levison.

There is no charge to water customers for this upgrade and the replacement can usually be completed within an hour.

South Orange has contracted with MeterTek, a certified licensed plumbing service to complete the installation. Customers should contact MeterTek directly to schedule an installation through their online reservation system at https://metertek.net/meter-appointment/, or by phone at 1-800-717-0974.

MeterTek installers have gone through background checks, carry photo identifications will drive company-marked vehicles.

“We appreciate your cooperation during this important project,” added Levison.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the South Orange Village Water Utility at 973-432-4664.