South Orange’s Taylor Vose Co-Retailing Nonprofit Seeks Board Members

From the Township of South Orange Village:

Volunteers Needed – Community Co-retail Board Members —Seeking board members for the newly formed South Orange Community Co-retail nonprofit board.

This past month, the South Orange Board of Trustees approved the creation of a new nonprofit based in South Orange. This organization will support local and neighboring community makers, artists and small businesses by providing an experiential co-retail, incubation and community-building space located at 59 South Orange Avenue, South Orange, NJ, as part of the Taylor Vose development project.

We are seeking interested members of the community to apply to join the organization’s founding Board of Directors. We welcome diversity and encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds.

We are particularly interested in candidates who are local South Orange residents and/or have substantial experience in any of the following:

Nonprofit management and/or operations

Retail development

Finance and accounting

Communications and branding, including via social media

Fundraising

Previous service as a volunteer or board member with a nonprofit organization

Restaurant/Bar experience

Members of the Board will support the work of this new nonprofit organization, provide leadership and governance, and act as ambassadors to the community. Day-to-day operations will be led by a management entity, who will be hired to build out, staff and run the physical space. Board members will partner with the management entity to manage and steward the space, its programming, and community partnerships, and their appropriate involvement is both critical and expected.

Board members serve a minimum of three years and will be eligible for re-appointment. Service on this Board is on a volunteer basis without remuneration

To apply, please send your statement of interest and a resume to so@southorange.org by September 23, 2022 with “Community Co-retail Nonprofit Board ” in the subject line.

Related:

South Orange Reviews Plan for Retail Incubator Space at Taylor Vose Development, August 9, 2022

South Orange Approves 25-Year Phased Tax Abatement for Vose Avenue Project, May 22, 2020

UPDATE: Vose + Taylor Redevelopment Plan Should See Final Vote by South Orange Trustees in February, January 27, 2020

HUB Realty Redevelopment Plan to Be Intro’d at South Orange BOT Mtg Dec 9, December 8, 2019

Candidates Spar Over South Orange Redevelopment Projects, Negative Campaign Flier, May 1, 2019

South Orange Nearing Redevelopment Agreement for ‘Blockbuster’ Site, September 27, 2018