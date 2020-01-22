Summit Downtown Seeks Musicians and Street Performers for 2020 Events

From Summit Downtown, Inc.

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is happy to announce that Summit Street Sounds will return for its third year! Downtown Summit will be alive with music every Thursday and Friday evening in June this year (pending event approval by Summit Common Council).

To that end, SDI is seeking musicians and street performers for a variety of events in 2020. All performance opportunities are outdoors, so performers must be able to play outside and provide their own sound equipment. Performance opportunities include (pending event approval by Summit Common Council): Summit Farmers Market (Sunday mornings), Summit Street Sounds (Thursday/Friday evenings, June), Family Fun Night (children’s event, 4-8pm on June 11), and Arts + Cars (festival on September 20), etc.

Interested musicians should email [email protected] with their:

Name

Email address

Phone number

Brief description of their act/group and what type of music they play

Sample (preferably a YouTube link for a live performance)

Hourly/event rates

Emails only. No phone calls, please.