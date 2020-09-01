Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel Offers ‘Home for the Holy Days’ Virtual Services to Community

From Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel

Non-Members are Invited to Attend Reform Synagogue’s Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur Services; Selichot Program will Feature Award-Winning Author

Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel (TSTI), the Reform synagogue in South Orange, is opening all of its High Holy Days services to non-members this year, with a full “Home for the Holy Days” worship schedule, delivered online. Both members and non-members must pre-register in order to get the links to requested services; the registration page is on TSTI’s website at http://bit.ly/TSTIHHD.

Rosh Hashanah observances will be held on Friday evening, September 18 and Saturday, September 19; Yom Kippur will be observed from Kol Nidre on Sunday evening, September 27 through Ne’ilah and Yizkor on Monday, September 28. Included in the schedule are the temple’s popular family services on the afternoons of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

In preparation for the High Holy Days, there will be a Selichot program on Saturday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m, via Zoom, with award-winning author, Marra B. Gad. Her book, “The Color of Love: A Story of a Mixed-Race Jewish Girl,” has been described as “a story of our moment, ripe with themes of identity, racism, family politics, and more.” The evening is co-sponsored by Temple B’nai Abraham in Livingston. The book can be purchased directly though the publisher at https://www. agatepublishing.com/titles/ the-color-of-love.

Located at 432 Scotland Road, TSTI is a vibrant, inclusive congregation that welcomes Jews by birth or by choice, interfaith, traditional and non-traditional families, and children of all abilities. Its members live in Maplewood, South Orange, West Orange, Short Hills, Millburn, Livingston and surrounding areas. For more information, please visit www.tsti.org.