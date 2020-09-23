Women Artists in 19th Century Paris: A Quiet Revolution

From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

Tonight! Sept. 23, 7-8:30pm, Zoom

Register at https://www.ssreg.com/som/classes/results.asp?string=0005

Join Janet Mandel and celebrate the intrepid women artists from 19th century Paris, who formed a sisterhood in the shadow of their more celebrated male colleagues, and despite derision and rejection, took on modern subjects with daring and splendor. By the turn of the century many of these women, avant-garde in their aesthetic sensibilities, became a formidable network in the fight for women’s suffrage.

“These inspirational women artists changed the world they lived in,” Janet points out. “This morning, as I watched Ruth Bader Ginsburg make her final journey up the steps of the Supreme Court building under the words etched into stone “Equal Justice Under the Law,” I thought of the difference these women made, and the difference she made, and the difference we all can make.”

Tonight’s lecture is especially meaningful as we collectively celebrate the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment and mourn the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.