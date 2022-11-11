1-Day Maplewood Vintage Show Kicks Off Holidays at The Woodland Nov. 26

From the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture, Community Services Department:

Inaugural Maplewood Vintage Show Kicks Off Holiday Season on Small Business Saturday

A trove of vintage goods at this one-day-only affair at the historic Woodland

The Maplewood Vintage Show (MVS) — a one-day-only curation of over 20+ vintage vendors — comes to Maplewood, New Jersey on Saturday, November 26th from 10am – 5pm. Open to the public, the inaugural show will be held at the historic Woodland, located in the bustling village and only 35 minutes by train from New York City.

The MVS celebrates local dealers, designers and artisans, bringing together the very best emerging and established vintage sellers from the tri-state area. An impressive curation of vintage clothing, jewelry, accessories, specialty home goods and art from the 20th century will be available.

Maplewood Vintage Show Hours:

Early Admission:

10 am – 11 am

$20 per person

General Admission:

11am – 5 pm

Free

