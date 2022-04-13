3rd Annual Under Cover Music Fest Coming to South Orange Downtown on 5/14

From South Orange Downtown:

South Orange, NJ (April 12, 2022) Under Cover Music Fest (UCMF) returns to South Orange Downtown (SODT) on Saturday, May 14 from 4-10pm, presented by Mark Murphy’s Music and Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams. Over 1,000 music lovers of all ages are expected to gather at the Sloan St. parking lot for an evening of great food, a bustling beer garden and FREE live music.

“We’re excited to bring UCMF back after 3 years, now bigger and better,” said SODT Executive Director Melissa Hodge. “We’ve got more local business involvement with sidewalk sales during the Fest and it will serve as the kickoff to a great summer of events downtown.”

This one-of-a-kind event features world-class musicians performing covers of the most popular hits from a collection of famous artists: The Grateful Dead (Deadful Greats), Herbie Hancock (Karl Latham Big Fun(K)), Stevie Wonder (Vivienne Frederick and Mark Murphy’s Music Faculty Band), Lauryn Hill (Autumn Jones ), Phil Collins (Dustin Kaufman) and Led Zeppelin (Charlie Pollock and Friends).

Vanessa Pollock, founder of Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams shared, “We are so proud to once again sponsor Under Cover Music Fest! We are passionate about music and music education access through the Achieve Foundation’s Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative, and we are committed to supporting quality of life initiatives for all local residents with events like this one! The VP Music Initiative focuses on providing access and equity for music education for every child in the SOMA school district. We believe at Pollock Properties Group that our role goes beyond providing excellent professional real estate service, and extends into making a difference in the community we serve. We hope you’ll join us at the Music Fest and support the music initiative when the bands pass the hat!”

The Fox & Falcon will host a large beer garden (cash bar), which will serve beer and cider from NJ’s best breweries, including SOMA Brewing, Four City Brewing Co., Kane Brewing Co., Ironbound and Michigan’s Founders Brewing Co. You’ll be able to order food from the Fox & Falcon’s full menu and dine outside. Food will also be available for purchase from main stage sponsors Miti Miti and Tandoori Chef II. This family friendly event will have kids activities in the Y-Zone from 4-6pm courtesy of the South Mountain YMCA and main stage sponsor Wonder will host a special game area with cornhole, ping pong, shuffleboard and other fun activities.

“Our partnership with South Orange Downtown continues to bring to life incredible experiences for the SOMA community and we couldn’t be more excited to support their remarkable year-round community enhancement and beautification efforts,” says David Massoni, Owner, The Fox & Falcon. “After the hardships we have all had to endure over the last two years it is an honor to be able to come together once again to showcase our dedication and commitment to South Orange’s arts and music community, while showing support for our outstanding partner breweries.”

Festival guests are allowed to bring their own food, blankets and low-profile folding chairs (no higher than 9” off the ground). Downtown parking will be free thanks to the South Orange Parking Authority. The rain date for UCMF is Sunday, May 15 from 3-9pm.

Under Cover Music Fest would not be possible without its generous presenting sponsors Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams and Mark Murphy’s Music and main stage sponsors Miti Miti, Wonder, Tandoori Chef II and PSEG. Additional thanks to in-kind sponsors: SOPAC, The Fox & Falcon, South Mountain YMCA, the Village Green and South Orange Village.

Track the latest news by following @southorangedowntown on Facebook and Instagram and using #UnderCoverMusicFest or #UCMF