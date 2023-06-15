5 CHS Students Selected for 2023 New Jersey Teen Arts Festival

From James Manno, Fine & Performing Arts Supervisor, South Orange Maplewood Schools:

Five visual art students from Columbia High School were selected to participate in the 2023 New Jersey Teen Arts Festival this May/June 2023:

The students are:

Ciara Navan, Grade 11, “Nature Uncovered”, Graphite

Emma Hayden, Grade 12, “Dreamscape”, Acrylic Paint

Jordan Kinley, Grade 11, “Blooming”, Graphic Design

Bonney Donachie, Grade 12, “Jester Fester”, Oil Paint

Zachary Urist, Grade 10, “One Jar Both Sides”, Traditional Photography

The selection process started at the Essex County Teen Arts Festival held at Essex County College in early May, where students from different school districts exhibited their pieces for county adjudicators to score. Works that received top scores were afforded the opportunity to participate in the state Teen Arts Festival held at Middlesex County College from May 30-June 5, 2023.

The New Jersey State Teen Arts Festival is the statewide culminating celebration of the arts dedicated to inspiring New Jersey teen artists, educators, professional artists, and arts advocates from across the state to unite as one grand all-inclusive community. Students who have been invited receive valuable feedback about their art in group and individual critiques, both written and verbal, and often “sit-in” on the critiques of other emerging artists in their discipline, increasing their educational experience. Professional artists at the festival provide in-depth critical reviews and analysis of student work, performances and group presentations, a process that all students report to be most beneficial to their growth as artists.