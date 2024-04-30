SEPAC SOMA to Host Free Community Resource Fair is Saturday, May 4

From SEPAC SOMA:

The South Orange-Maplewood Special Education Parent Advisory Committee (SEPAC SOMA) is hosting a free, community-wide Resource Fair this Saturday, May 4th, 3-5 pm in the Columbia High School Cafeteria (17 Parker Ave, Maplewood). SEPAC SOMA invites everyone interested in learning more about inclusive services and opportunities for individuals with disabilities to stop by and connect with 25+ local providers, groups and organizations in the South Orange and Maplewood area.

“SEPAC SOMA continues to look for ways to bring disability-inclusive opportunities to our school district and our community for the benefit of everyone, disabled and non-disabled individuals alike. We are fortunate to have wonderful providers and organizations in our area who understand the importance of inclusion and prioritize accessible activities and services. We are so pleased to host this event with local and school-based therapeutic services, adult transition services, speech & occupational therapists, karate classes … there will be something for everyone. All are welcome! We hope you’ll come by, see what these organizations and providers are about, and get some helpful information about their services,” said Beth Cosentino, SEPAC SOMA President.

This a family-friendly event with a sensory-friendly quiet space hosted by Together We Bloom, an art activity created by Afield Kids, and refreshments provided by Lindsey Stone Homes.

About SEPAC SOMA:

The Special Education Parent Advisory Committee is a parent-led, state-mandated group focused on policies, programs, and practices within the South Orange & Maplewood School District. SEPAC provides parents with tools and information to work collaboratively with the school district and to be more effective advocates for their children with special educational needs. To learn more, please visit sepacsoma.org.