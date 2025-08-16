SOMSD Board of School Estimate to Discuss Ritzer Field Redevelopment and Middle School Auditorium Upgrades on August 27

From The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

Notice is hereby given to the general public that a public meeting will be held at 525 Academy Street and virtually at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, for the purpose of conducting a meeting of the Board of School Estimate to discuss the Ritzer Field redevelopment and Maplewood Middle and South Orange Middle school auditorium upgrades. Action may be taken.

Agenda, to the extent known:

Ritzer Field Redevelopment Maplewood Middle and South Orange Middle School Auditorium

Choose one of three options to view the meeting:

Channel 35 in Maplewood

Channel 19 in South Orange

Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange

Join By Computer/Smartphone

Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)

Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The Board of Estimate Meeting

Connect to the Board of Estimate Meeting using the information below:

Board of School Estimate Meeting – Public Session

Date / Time: August 27, 2025 at 6:00 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2345 088 1957

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Imani Moody, Board Secretary