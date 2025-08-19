SOMA Activists Seek to Protect Immigrant Workers With ‘Signs of Solidarity’

As local residents seek ways to support their immigrant neighbors amid at least one ICE operation in South Orange and fears of others across the area, the grassroots group SOMA Action is adopting an approach piloted in other communities.

“Signs of Solidarity” is a nationwide campaign to “show support for immigrant communities, and to help protect them from ICE raids,” SOMA Action volunteer Amy Higer told Village Green.

To that end, SOMA Action is seeking volunteers to help visit local businesses this weekend — August 23 and 24 — to “ask them to take simple steps to protect their workers and make sure that immigrants know they’re welcome in their stores.”

According to a release form SOMA Action, “A first step is to post a sign in their windows that broadcasts their support for their immigrant neighbors and shows their opposition to ICE.” Higer explained that the effort is being organized nationwide by One Million Rising,which grew out of the “No Kings” protest on June 14.

[A second step is to create an employees-only space; according to the Signs of Solidarity website, “ICE agents are allowed to enter any public space, like a lobby or the dining room of a small restaurant, but they need a signed and dated judicial warrant to enter private business areas.”]

If local residents do see suspected ICE activity in town, they can call local law enforcement to confirm or report the activity. Maplewood Deputy Police Chief Niheema Malloy says that “reports can be made anonymously, upon request,” to both the Maplewood police non-emergency number at 973-762-1234 or 911. The South Orange Police non-emergency number is 973-378-7799. Following resolutions passed in January 2017 and a directive from the NJ Attorney General, South Orange and Maplewood police do not aid or assist ICE actions in the towns, nor do they interfere with such actions.

Another resource is DIRE — Deportation & Immigration Response Equipo — a “New Jersey-based rapid response hotline that provides assistance to undocumented individuals and their families facing immigration and detention crises.” The DIRE Hotline is 888-347-3767.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, ICE has reported that it is arresting the “worst of worst criminal illegal aliens,” but it’s own data show that “40,461 out of 56,945—or 71.1% held in ICE detention have no criminal conviction according to data current as of July 27, 2025. Many of those convicted committed only minor offenses, including traffic violations.” Numerous stories have also arisen of U.S. citizens being detained by ICE, as well as immigrants following the legal process.

On June 6, a man was detained by ICE in South Orange. Local officials — including law enforcement — have not yet learned his name, why he was detained, if he was charged with any crime, or where he was taken.

