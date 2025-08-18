SOMA Affordable Art Sale to Bring ‘Vibrant Outdoor Block Party’ to Springfield Ave September 14

SOMA Affordable Art — which saw tremendous support and turnout for its inaugural event in April at Artie’s on Newark Way — is returning for a second sale, but this time at 1662 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood.

The organizers recently announced their upcoming Outdoor Art Sale on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM. Adding to the excitement: At the August 5 Maplewood Township Committee meeting, the TC approved (by a 4-1 vote) a special event liquor license that will be used for a beer and wine garden operated by Lum’s Cellars at the event.

The September 14 SOMA Affordable Art event will include more than 30 art vendors showcasing a wide variety of local artwork—all priced at $200 or less; as well as street food from Emulsion MX, Snowie Snowcones, and Cruzan BBQ; coffee and mocktails from The General Store Shops & Cafe; and the beer and wine garden for those age 21 and over.

The event is being cohosted with SAM, otherwise known as Springfield Avenue Maplewood — the management entity for Springfield Avenue’s special improvement district in Maplewood.

Local artist and SOMA Affordable Art organizer Ken Stanek explained that “one of the reasons we are putting on this event is to have markets that are organized by local artists for local artists and also bring more events to Maplewood….. Our first event was wildly successful.”

“And as a former member of the Springfield Avenue Board, I know how much effort we put into attracting people to the Avenue,” said Stanek. He said that the beer garden would help “to encourage more people to come out. To leverage Lum’s Cellars and all that buzz.” He added that the organizers were working to attract Springfield Avenue businesses as vendors.

The beer and wine garden will be located in Maplecrest Park, roped off from the rest of the event which would be centered on the gazebo, reported Township Clerk Liz Fritzen.

“I love this event. Thank you for bringing it to Maplecrest Park and including all our Springfield Avenue businesses,” said Township Committee Member Deb Engel.

“I agree. Well done,” said TC Member Dean Dafis.

TC Member Vic De Luca was the lone vote against the beer and wine garden; he said he felt that Maplecrest Park was “too much of a neighborhood park.”

Deputy Mayor Malia Herman supported the move: “In light of all the work that’s been going on on Springfield Avenue and the impact it’s having on our businesses, it’s really wonderful to have an event like this.”

From SOMA Affordable Art:

Maplewood/South Orange, NJ – SOMA Affordable Art—a grassroots collective championing local creativity and affordability—is thrilled to announce its upcoming Outdoor Art Sale on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM, at 1662 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ. This festive outdoor art party promises to unite the community through art, food, entertainment, and more.

What to Expect at the Event

Why This Event Matters

SOMA Affordable Art’s is created by artists for artists. Local art matters! and it should be accessible to all. Their markets are organized by veteran artists and support as many local businesses as possible.

Details at a Glance

Feature Details Date & Time Sunday, September 14, 2025, 11 AM–4 PM Location 1662 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ Vendors 30+ artists, food, drinks, entertainment How to Attend Eventbrite) Free and open to the public—just RSVP! ( SOMA Affordable Art

For updates, vendor applications, or to RSVP, visit somaaffordableart.com or follow @somaaffordableart on Instagram.

Contact:

SOMA Affordable Art

Email: [email protected]

Website: somaaffordableart.com

Instagram: @somaaffordableart

About SOMA Affordable Art

SOMA Affordable Art is a grassroots artist collective in South Orange and Maplewood, New Jersey, dedicated to making original, local artwork accessible and affordable—keeping every piece under $200 and fostering a spirited, inclusive community of art lovers and creators. (SOMA Affordable Art)