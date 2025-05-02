Arts & CultureBusinessMaplewoodSouth Orange

SOMA Affordable Art at Artie’s Event in Maplewood Attracts a Crowd

by Mary Barr Mann
written by Mary Barr Mann
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

A first-time event at Artie’s on 15 Newark Way was so popular this past weekend that organizers are promising a return later this year.

The SOMA Affordable Art Sale, featuring 20 local artists selling their wares for $200 or less, attracted throngs of art enthusiasts and buyers on Sunday, April 27 on the second floor of Artie’s, the popular coffee house, pizzeria/osteria and event space.

Ken Stanek, artist and one of the organizers, wrote on Facebook, “This was a phenomenal success and we’re planning the next one as we speak!” He then added, “We’ll definitely be doing a winter market. MAYBE one in between too.”

Meanwhile, local art appreciators looking to purchase creations by South Orange-Maplewood artists can visit the General Store Shops & Cafe  at 1875 Springfield Avenue in Maplewood.

Watch for more events on Instagram @somaaffordableart

Related Articles

Max Philip Goldstein Memorial Scholarship — How to...

As Small Businesses Struggle, One Maplewood Event Is...

Pierro Gallery to Feature CHS Students in ‘Visionaries...

Pollock Properties Group Announces Kentucky Derby Party, Mother’s...

SOMACYCLE Expands Popular Recycling Pickup Service to Millburn...

Presentation Outlines Progress in Seton Village Neighborhood Preservation...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.