SOMA Affordable Art at Artie’s Event in Maplewood Attracts a Crowd

A first-time event at Artie’s on 15 Newark Way was so popular this past weekend that organizers are promising a return later this year.

The SOMA Affordable Art Sale, featuring 20 local artists selling their wares for $200 or less, attracted throngs of art enthusiasts and buyers on Sunday, April 27 on the second floor of Artie’s, the popular coffee house, pizzeria/osteria and event space.

Ken Stanek, artist and one of the organizers, wrote on Facebook, “This was a phenomenal success and we’re planning the next one as we speak!” He then added, “We’ll definitely be doing a winter market. MAYBE one in between too.”

Meanwhile, local art appreciators looking to purchase creations by South Orange-Maplewood artists can visit the General Store Shops & Cafe at 1875 Springfield Avenue in Maplewood.

Watch for more events on Instagram @somaaffordableart