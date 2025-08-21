September Shines as Downtown Summit is Filled with Festivities

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

September is shaping up to be an unforgettable month in Downtown Summit! From live music and classic cars to gallery-worthy artwork and shopping deals, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is thrilled to invite residents and visitors alike to experience these exciting community events this month: Welcome Back Summit from September 5th – 7th, Arts & Cars on September 21st, and the weekly Summit Farmers Market, running every Sunday through December 21st.

Welcome Back Summit – September 5th – 7th

Downtown Summit kicks off the month with Welcome Back Summit, a weekend-long shopping event designed to celebrate the return to routine as summer winds down. Participating stores and restaurants will offer special promotions, discounts, sidewalk sales, and exclusive items throughout the weekend. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local businesses while refreshing your fall wardrobe or finding the perfect gift. Using digital passports, there will be a GRAND PRIZE for the person that visits the most participating stores. The festivities will be accompanied by the only dates for Fall Street Sounds on Friday, September 5th (from 5-8pm), and Saturday, September 6th (from 1-4pm). For more information visit: https://www.summitdowntown.org/events/welcome-back-summit/

Arts & Cars – Sunday, September 21, 10am–4pm

Do you remember, the 21st DAY of September? You sure will now!

A community favorite, the Arts & Cars Festival is a one-day celebration that brings together automotive enthusiasts and local artists for a day filled with beauty, culture, and family fun. The event features the premier Peotter’s Car Show, showcasing stunning classic, cool, and custom cars lining the streets of Downtown Summit. Whether you’re a car buff or simply appreciate fine craftsmanship, you won’t want to miss these striking vehicles. If you are looking to participate in the car show, you can bring your vehicle to 18 Bank Street on the day of (before 9am) or use this link to pre-register your vehicle and save 20%: https://bit.ly/AC25CarShowPreRegistration.

In tandem with the car show, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey will be hosting an Arts Festival that will transform the downtown into an open-air gallery, with juried artists and artisans from around the region displaying and selling their work – ranging from paintings and pottery to jewelry and sculpture.

Arts & Cars will also have downtown Summit packed with exciting activities for teens and kids! Sponsored in part by Dwell NJ, this year’s lineup is sure to keep young visitors smiling all day long. Get excited for remote controlled car racing, mini golf, an interactive photo booth, airbrush tattoos, balloon animals and so much more!

Make sure to come hungry too! This spectacle will feature a delicious assortment of food vendors offering something for everyone. Indulge in buttery lobster rolls from Angry Archies, flavorful Peruvian street food from Sandwicheria, juicy burgers from Jack’s Surf & Turf, and artisanal pizza from Pizza Vita. Don’t forget to grab fresh kettle corn from Just Delicious and beat the heat with ice pops and agua-frescas from Puras Paletas. In the Bank Street parking lot, across from the food truck alley there will also be a Beer/Wine Garden, courtesy of Cambridge Wines and Peerless Beverage & Co.

Live music will fill the air throughout the day with Main Stage performances from the Maura Glynn Band, Four the Record, and the Carnival Dogs, along with Beer/Wine Garden sounds from Beth Sherby, and the Firepit – sponsored by Summit Hearing Aid Center.

And of course, SDI extends a special shout-out and thanks to the Major Tier sponsor, Peotter’s Autobody & Spa, whose continued support and assistance with the car show, makes this signature event possible. Moreover, “the partnership between SDI and the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey, is what has made this event so popular over the years. The Arts Festival aspect continues to bring in more and more people each year to view the incredible work of area artists and we could not make such an event happen without the help and collaboration of VACNJ’s Director Melanie Cohn” – Nancy Adams, Executive Director of Summit Downtown, Inc.

For more information about SDI’s Arts & Cars Festival on September 21st, visit: https://www.summitdowntown.org/events/arts-cars-downtown-art-festival-pl-classic-car-sho/

Summit Farmers Market – Sundays through December 21

No September in Summit is complete without a stop at the Summit Farmers Market, located at DeForest Avenue and Maple Street. Open every Sunday from 8AM to 1PM, the market continues to thrive through the fall, offering fresh produce, baked goods, gourmet snacks, and artisan products from New Jersey vendors. Whether you’re meal-prepping for the week or looking for something special, the market is the heart of Sunday mornings in Summit – rain or shine!

For more information on all upcoming events, visit www.SummitDowntown.org or follow @SummitDowntown on social media.

September will be SUMMthing special! See you there!