South Orange Downtown Beer Fest Back on Tap in September

South Orange Village and Downtown will hold its 2nd Annual Beer Fest, hosting more than 20 local and regional New Jersey craft breweries, offering attendees a chance to sample more than 40 beers.

Beer Fest, which is only for adults 21 and older, will be held in the Sloan Street Parking Lot on September 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Parents attending Beer Fest, will have babysitting available at the YMCA for children 3 to 10 years old from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Organizers say space is limited so register soon.)

Beer Fest will feature food for purchase from a variety of vendors as well as games, activities and music from DJ Phillip Lee throughout the day.

Tickets are on sale — at presale prices — now until the day of the event.

Presale General Admission: $45 (day of event full price: $50) Includes: Admission to Beer Fest, and one tasting glass

Presale Designated Driver: $15 (day of event full price: $20) Includes: Admission to Beer Fest (No Alcohol) Food, non-alcoholic beverages and games will be available for purchase.

According to the South Orange Downtown website, Beer Fest is a fundraiser for South Orange Downtown, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting small businesses and “promoting the economic vitality, cultural vibrancy and unique charm of downtown.” All proceeds from Beer Fest will support South Orange Downtown’s public programming and beautification efforts as well as initiatives that drive foot traffic and community-building events.

For more information on Beer Fest and the babysitting at the South Mountain YMCA visit the South Orange Downtown website.

Presale of tickets end on Friday, September 19 at 11:59 p.m. Full price tickets ($50) will be available to purchase online or in person on the day of the event. In case of inclement weather, the rain date will be Sunday, Sept 21.