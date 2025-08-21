South Orange Downtown to Regain a Supermarket With ‘Village Marketplace’

The wait will soon be over!

Village Marketplace is “coming soon” to the former Ashley Marketplace space in South Orange Downtown.

The “Coming Soon” signs outside the new supermarket promise “farm fresh produce, dairy, baked bread and pastries, store prepared foods, deli, fresh meet, fresh fish, cheese, dairy, imported and domestic grocery and much, much more!”

The improvements have been anticipated since late last winter when Ashley Marketplace closed for renovations.

A Village official said that no specific opening date has been announced as yet for Village Marketplace, but “we’ve been told sometime after Labor Day.”

Stay tuned.



