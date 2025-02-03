REPORT: Former Fox & Falcon Space ‘For Sale or Lease’

The former Fox & Falcon restaurant site in South Orange is getting a big marketing push.

ROI-NJ is reporting that Pierson Commercial Real Estate was recently appointed by B&D Holdings to exclusively market 19 Valley Street in South Orange for sale or lease. Fox & Falcon closed in late December 2024.

Pierson was hired by B&D Holdings where South Orange resident Daniel Harrison oversees leasing and development. Harrison told ROI-NJ, “As a South Orange resident, I know the town would welcome another outstanding restaurant here. This space is perfect for creating a vibrant, approachable dining destination in the heart of our community.”

Meanwhile, the township of South Orange and South Orange Downtown, the township’s special improvement district management entity, are supporting Pierson’s efforts as well as efforts to lease the former Osteria Del Corso, which closed in late 2023.

South Orange Village Administrator Julie Doran told Village Green, “Other than the Del Corso and Fox & Falcon space, we’ve had almost a 100% occupancy rate in our commercial spaces. Even when things appear vacant there is often a leaseholder in the background finalizing leases, preparing construction plans etc.”

South Orange Downtown held its annual public meeting on January 28 and presented the following updates:

Download (PDF, 6.27MB)