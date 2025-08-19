Maplewood Officials Continue Tweaking New CHS Drop Off Plan

At the August 13 Maplewood Public Safety Committee meeting, Township officials continued to discuss and refine a new plan to improve drop off and pickup at Columbia High School for the 2025-26 school year.

The latest iteration of the plan, shared by Public Safety Committee Chair Vic De Luca, appeared to include six drop-off zones. TC Member Deb Engel had discussed four zones at an update in July. See a screenshot of the plan below. Village Green has contacted De Luca for a full copy of the plan and clarification on the number of drop-off zones and will update the story when he is able to respond.

Maplewood officials have stressed that they are working with CHS and South Orange-Maplewood School District administration, including Principal Frank Sanchez, as well as South Orange officials.

The plan includes making Academy Street, North Terrace, Kensington Terrace, and Beach Street one-way streets during drop off and pickup times at the high school. No drop offs or pickups will be allowed on Parker Avenue. The plan comes as the Township will soon undertake the installation of bike lanes along Parker Avenue from Boyden Avenue to Maplewood Avenue; that project has not yet been bid.

Regarding the drop-off plan, “there’s a big concern about [the intersection of] Beach and Prospect,” said De Luca at the Public Safety Committee meeting. De Luca said that the concern was that “this is going to be a difficult street to come out of and make a left towards South Orange or even getting into the traffic to make a right. So in the beginning, maybe [we’ll] having an officer there.”

“Again, we just want make sure that your team is on board,” De Luca said to Maplewood Police Chief Albert Sally.

De Luca noted that the plan would be implemented on September 2 and then have a trial run of six weeks, during which time adjustments would be made as needed. Officials aim to finalize the plan by the end of October.

Read more about the plan here:

No Parker Avenue Drop Offs at Columbia High School Starting in September

Contact information for members of the Maplewood Township Committee can be found here: https://www.maplewoodnj.gov/government/township-committee