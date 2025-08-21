MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Newstead 5K Returns September 20, Raising Funds for School Programs & Educators

by The Village Green

The deadline for sponsors to sign up — and get on the iconic t-shirt! — is August 25.

The 2025 Newstead 5K, the Achieve Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year and a great community-building event, is scheduled for September 20. Register to walk or run the event here: https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/SouthOrange/AchieveNewstead5K

Local residents and businesses can also support the Newstead 5K and the Achieve Foundation by signing up for sponsorships — levels range from $150-$1,350. All proceeds fund programs that support South Orange-Maplewood School District students and educators — things like the hallmark free Volunteer Tutoring Program, educator grants, Maker Madness/STEM education, and support for the Arts.

Find a list of the different sponsorship levels and associated benefits here. Note: Gold and Platinum sponsors get their logos on the popular Newstead 5K race T-shirts and on the race registration page, individual social media shout-outs, and an opportunity to share marketing materials on race day.

Sign up to sponsor at achievefoundation.org/newstead-5k-sponsorship-opportunities.

