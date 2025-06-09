The Achieve Foundation Thanks Volunteer Tutors at 2025 Awards Ceremony

From The Achieve Foundation of South Orange and Maplewood:

On Monday, June 2, 2025, the Achieve Foundation of South Orange and Maplewood gathered to celebrate our amazing volunteers at the Achieve Volunteer Tutor Appreciation Reception. “We were thrilled to thank and honor our volunteers for their work. We served more than 400 students this year, and our tutors are the engine of the program’s success. We couldn’t do it without each one of them!” said Achieve Foundation Executive Director Eileen Collins Neri.

Shannon Kirk, Achieve’s Volunteer Tutor Program Manager, welcomed the tutors, guests, and members of the community in the recently opened Columbia High School (CHS) Alumni Commons and talked about the positive impact of one-on-one and small group tutoring on students’ academic and social-emotional growth. She noted that more than 350 tutors volunteered their time and efforts in the 2024-25 school year, helping students across the district’s elementary, middle, and high schools.

The evening included a pair of stellar student performances. The CHS Infinite Step Team entertained the attendees with a dynamic and energetic performance, and the CHS a capella group Unaccompanied Minors charmed attendees with a rousing rendition of “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)” by New Jersey natives Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

The volunteer tutors worked with SOMSD students on the full range of school subjects, supporting them both academically and socially during weekly sessions. They reinforced class lessons, helped with assignments and homework, supported organizational and time management skills, led AP study groups, provided in-class support, and more. “This program would not be possible without the enthusiasm and generosity of our volunteers and all the dedicated site supervisors who go above and beyond to ensure our programs run smoothly throughout the entire district,” said Ms. Kirk.

While the evening was dedicated to celebrating all program volunteers, the event featured special recognitions. Award recipients included tutors who were nominated by Achieve site supervisors and selected by an awards committee:

The Kohl Angelo Award , established in memory of an MMS student who passed away in 2012, is given to outstanding middle school tutors: Kingston Anderson, Hazel Fisher, and Adam Sysel each received awards for their efforts as committed tutors.

The Dubrow Awards are named for the late David Dubrow, a longtime champion of the Achieve Volunteer Tutor Program. This year’s winners include Patrick Anicette Jr., Tabby Barnes, Deirdre Browne, Aidan Caravetta, Katelyn Chan, Alice Cohen, Emma Eisenberg, Adian Heindl, Emerie Katz, Christopher Kondak, Ethan Lewars, Teddy O’Brien, Marykay Pavol, Lawson Wahlers, and Shana Zhu. We were grateful to have David’s wife, Fran Dubrow, in attendance to help honor these outstanding tutors.

The Stellar Seniors Awards recognize graduating tutors who volunteered with Achieve for three or more years: Theodore Abbate, Niharika Bajaj, Sophia Barenholtz, Noah Barkin, Sophie Beemer, Yael Ben-Adi, Gwyneth Brown, Cecily Burns, Whitney Cabbagestalk, Anaya Center, Max Coey, Jasper Cunningham, Max Drechsler, Lydia Friedman, Grayson Friedman, Lia Giger, Alexa Gunzberg, Audrey Haber, Isabel Hahr, Sophia Halm, Dylan Headley, Ruby Hoffman-Werle, Julia Feinleib, Naomi Lederman, Isabelle Livingstone, Henry Martin, Kaelyn Matsushita, Matthew Molica, Clara Paynter, Tamia Persaud, Eden Philippe, Paige Provenzano, Alexcia Robinson, Clover Rosenberg, Jacob Schaefer, Lilah Secher, Kenji Shimizu, Henry Soupios, Anya Terry, Riley Walsman, Bryant Yang, and Rachel Yonteff.

The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood is a registered 501(c)3 organization that promotes high-quality education that prepares South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the future. We support our students, families and educators by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community. Since 1999, Achieve has raised over $4.5 million for programs that support public education in our two towns. To learn more or donate, please visit achievefoundation.org.