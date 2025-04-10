Achieve Foundation Brings 10th Annual Maker Madness to CHS on April 26

Ready to test your problem-solving and creative-thinking skills? The Achieve Foundation’s 10th Annual Maker Madness and STEAM Fair on Saturday, April 26, will give you plenty of opportunities to do just that.

Among the many activities on hand for families, will be robots, a bubble machine, a wood shop, a tech tear-down station and lots of LEGOs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbia High School, 17 Parker Avenue in Maplewood. Additionally, there will be a special sensory-friendly early admission from 9:30 to 10 a.m.)

Families will have the opportunity to enjoy more than 25 maker stations at this free community STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) event. The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood invites the community for a morning and afternoon of fun, creativity and hands-on learning.

For Maker Madness’ 10th anniversary, members of the Columbia HS Robotics Club will demonstrate how the team builds robots for their competitions. Other CHS clubs, including Women in STEM, and local nonprofits and student groups such as SOMA BuildHers will challenge and spark participants’ problem-solving and creative-thinking skills. The South Orange Rescue Squad, BubbleMania and the Sensory Activation Vehicle will be in the parking lot. Participants can even record their own podcasts and check out the excitement of the Quake Table led by South Orange-Maplewood School District teachers.

Kids will also have the opportunity to navigate the hands-on maker stations presented by local businesses, including stations from The SOMA Rocketship Project, Puzzle Wall, Disco Rocks and Paper Circuit Houses.

“We are also thrilled to share many other interactive activities that will spotlight career-readiness, make math concepts visible and explore creativity – all brought to you by Achieve and our generous community volunteers,” said Achieve Executive Director Eileen Collins Neri. “Special thanks to our Master Builder sponsor, SOMEA [South Orange-Maplewood Education Association]! Make time to join us for a few hours on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

The Achieve Foundation is looking for volunteers. Those interested in volunteering should contact Katy Walmsley at katywalmsley04@gmail or sign up here.

Maker Madness is FREE and open to the public. All children must be accompanied by a grown-up/guardian.