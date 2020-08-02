5 More Drive-In Movies to Support South Orange Rescue Squad

Two down and five to go!

The South Orange Rescue Squad is saving lives, raising funds, and keeping people safely entertained by showing a series of seven drive-in movies in the parking lot of Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel from July through early September. How to Train Your Dragon and Shrek were safe, fun hits shown July 24 and 31, and locals can enjoy five more family-friendly films (see list below). The event is sponsored by Saint Barnabas Medical Center.

Movies start at 8:30 p.m, but the entrance opens at 7:30 p .m. No entry after 8:10 p.m. Organizers recommend arriving early to ensure a better spot. Audio comes in through the car radio, so bring a car with a working radio system.

Sealed concessions will be sold (cash only) at the event and delivered to your car.

As always with South Orange Rescue Squad, safety comes first, so masks are required, temperature screenings will be taken at the entrance, and cars will be parked 6 feet apart.

Due to multiple requests, tickets are now available for purchase for every movie on the schedule. Click the link below and buy tickets today:

August 7:

Madagascar: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/114340128402

August 14:

Finding Nemo: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/114341289876

August21:

The Lion King: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/114342050150

August 28:

Toy Story: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/114343430278

September 4:

Cars: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/114343809412