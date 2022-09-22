Art, Music, and Dance Fill the Streets for the Annual Maplewood Art Walk & Music Fest

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Art Walk & Music Fest returns on Sunday, October 9, from 11 am to 5 pm in Maplewood Village. Hosted by Maplewood Village Alliance, this event brings art and music to the streets for everyone to enjoy.

Every fall, Maplewood Village is transformed into a family-friendly celebration of art and music for the annual Maplewood Art Walk and Music Fest. It’s a full day of art, music, activities, and more as fine artists exhibit in the streets alongside musicians, merchants, and children’s activities. It’s the perfect time to acquire some new art, browse in our local shops, and sample our local eateries while enjoying live music, dance, and more.

“We are beyond excited for the Maplewood Art Walk and Music Fest this year. It’s a full day of the arts in Maplewood Village with something for everyone,” says Maplewood Village Alliance Manager Cat Delett. “We are grateful to our presenting sponsor, Jen Lieberman of Hearth Realty for supporting Maplewood Village and the arts by sponsoring this event.”

Mayor Dean Dafis commented, “I always look forward to the Maplewood Art Walk & Music Fest. It’s a great way for both residents and visitors to get a taste of the vibrant, creative energy that makes Maplewood Village so special.”

This event takes place on Maplewood Avenue, Highland Place, and Baker Street, which are transformed into pedestrian-friendly walkways through a town-wide art gallery. This year, over 50 professional artists will participate in a juried show and sale. Best in show, second-, and third-place will be awarded, with prizes donated by our local merchants.

The Children’s Corner, sponsored by Mark Slade of Keller Williams Midtown Direct Realty, offers an opportunity for children to explore their creativity with arts and crafts. Adults and teens can join A Paper Hat’s live Drawing Jam on Baker Street. A dance performance from Motion Arts Dance Studios takes place at 1 pm on Maplewood Ave.

Live Music Island on the corner of Baker Street and the DJ Arena on the corner of Highland Place will provide the sounds of the day. Headliner act Rude Boy George, sponsored by TheCannaboss Lady, closes out the event and is the cherry on top of this day of fun in Maplewood Village.

Live Music Island, sponsored by In Tune Music School:

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: In Tune Band

12:15 PM – 1:15 PM: TBD

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: The Straus Brothers

2:45 PM – 3:45 PM: Sheik’s Garage

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Rude Boy George

DJ Arena, sponsored by Maplewood Arts and Culture:

Rob Lomblad

Jen Jones

Nancy Cook

Thomas Schmid

Preston Olson

Live Music with Sean Lattrell

“I’m always thrilled to be part of this wonderful event that provides an opportunity for our local artists to exhibit and sell their work,” says Geralyn Robinson, one of the founders and chair of the event since its inception. “It’s a perfect day for people looking to buy art and hear live music while spending the day in Maplewood Village. As always, we expect to have a great turnout.”

This event wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of our sponsors. Presenting sponsor is Jen Lieberman Homes at Hearth Realty Group. Children’s activity sponsor is Mark Slade, Keller-Williams Midtown Direct Realty, Music sponsor is Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture and In Tune Music School. Rude Boy George is sponsored by TheCannabossLady. Supporting sponsors are The GenWealth Group, A Paper Hat, City Workshop Men’s Supply Co., and My CBD Organics. Artist prizes are provided by: Coda Kitchen + Bar, Mona Lisa Framing, My CBD Organics, No. 165, and Arturo’s Osteria.

Visit our website at maplewoodvillagenj.com to read more about this event and see the map. This is a weather-permitting event. Follow us on social media for last-minute updates!

###

For more information contact:

Cat Delett, Manager, Maplewood Village Alliance

973-762-4556

maplewoodvillagenj@gmail.com

maplewoodvillagenj.com