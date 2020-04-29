Arts & Culture Maplewood Schools / Kids

Audiobooks, Storytime & More: Maplewood Library Continues to Grow Online Resources

By access_timeApr-29-2020

Updates from the Maplewood Library:

Miss Amalia presents Storytime

The library buildings are may be closed, but the list of resources available to Maplewood Library patrons continues to grow. The staff has been working from home to meet the current and future needs of its patrons. Looking ahead, staff members are discussing how to resume services and once again make materials safely available.

Meanwhile, patrons are enjoying many virtual resources. Any Maplewood resident with an active library card has easy access to materials using their library barcode number. The Library’s Virtual Access Page offers:

eBooks & magazines, and eAudiobooks
Movies, TV shows and language learning
 Virtual storytimes with Ms Amalia
 Databases for adults & teens, including the Maplewood Real Estate files, job search and small business help
 Databases for kids, including eBooks, games, and access to online encyclopedias

Live programming for May is in the works and will include: Overcoming Anxiety in Children and Teens; Social Security Strategies; Book Discussion Groups; and a Movie Discussion Group.

Chat With The Director
What comes next? On Friday, May 1 at 1pm, patrons will have a chance to chat with Library Director Sarah Lester. She’ll talk about how the Library is continuing to help patrons, and what to expect in the upcoming weeks and months. You’ll get a chance to have your questions answered and share your ideas. Or just stop in to say hello. To register and get login information, please email [email protected]

Go to the library’s website for more info or to sign up for their monthly enewsletter.

Maplewood Library Director Sarah Lester

