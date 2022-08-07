August 13, 14: Morrow Musical Theatre Camp ‘Moana Jr.’ to Raise Funds for Ida Storm Relief

From Morrow Musical Theatre Camp Presents:

MAPLEWOOD, NJ (August 6, 2022) – Families of all ages can set sail at the summer production of Moana, Jr. at Morrow Memorial Church (600 Ridgewood Rd., Maplewood). A cast of kids will take the stage for three performances: Saturday, August 13, at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, August 14 at 2pm. Tickets are available online (https://mmtc.booktix.com/) or in select stores including Words Bookstore (179 Maplewood Ave.), MOD Studio (7 Highland Pl.) and General Store Cooperative (1875 Springfield Ave.) in Maplewood and Sparkhouse Toys (9 Village Plaza), Kitchen a la Mode (19 S Orange Ave.) and Sadies (65 Valley St.) in South Orange. A donation of $15 is suggested and proceeds will benefit the Ida Road to Renewal Fund.

Morrow Musical Theater Camp (MMTC) is a one-week experience for kids entering grades 4 through 8 in partnership with Miss Shona’s Performing Arts Center. MMTC taps into kids’ desire to “put on a show” as well as their impulse to help others and combines it with learning the art of musical theater and fund-raising.

This year the students are raising funds for the United Methodist Church of Greater Jersey (GNJ)’s Ida Road to Renewal Fund (https://www.gnjumc.org/afwh/ ida-relief-effort/), which assists residents still trying to recover from the storm’s damage.

“Although a lot of damage is less visible than it was during Sandy, the impact [is] severe, particularly on those marginalized communities that have already been impacted by the pandemic or are serving people who rent rather than own,” says the fund’s website. “What they are receiving from insurance or state or federal assistance falls well short of what they need to recover.”

Donations to the children’s fundraiser can be made through the purchase of tickets or a flat donation at https://mmtc.booktix.com/.