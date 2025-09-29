Beware! MAPSOSCARY Halloween House Decorating Contest Is Back for 2025

Break out the cobwebs, fire up those fog machines, and get your spooky spirit ready—MAPSOSCARY is back, and it’s bigger, bolder, and creepier than ever!

Now a beloved fall tradition in Maplewood and South Orange, the #MAPSOSCARY Halloween House Decorating Contest is the ultimate showdown of fright and delight. Whether your vibe is spine-tingling horror, eerie elegance, or just plain weird and wonderful, this is your chance to join the ranks of local legends who’ve transformed their homes into haunted masterpieces.

Scary? Creative? Totally bizarre? YES, PLEASE.

From over-the-top zombie apocalypse scenes to clever DIY skeleton displays, #MAPSOSCARY celebrates all kinds of Halloween decor. Past entries have dazzled with lights, special effects, and jaw-dropping originality. If you’re thinking of tossing out a plastic pumpkin and calling it a day—think again. To make it to the finals, effort is everything!

Want in? Here’s how to enter.

If your haunted lair is located in Maplewood or South Orange, you’re eligible! The entry form will go live around October 3, 2025, so don’t worry—you haven’t missed a thing. Once you’ve signed up, you’ll need to submit clear, well-lit photos of your decked-out home. These photos are crucial, since contest organizers can’t visit every house in person. Your snaps are your shot at making the final cut!

Voting: Coming Soon to a Screen Near You

Once finalists are selected, public voting will open in mid-to-late October on the official MAPSOSCARY website. So rally your crew, share those links, and get everyone clicking—you’ll need those votes to win!

Take the Tour (If You Dare)

Starting around October 18, a Google Map of the finalists will go live, letting you and your family embark on a self-guided haunted house hunt. Walk, bike, or drive through the neighborhoods to see the spooky spectacle in person—but remember, be respectful of the homes and the hard work that went into them. You can also follow along with photos and videos on Instagram via @mapsoscary and @livelovemaplewood.

Who Picks the Finalists?

A top-secret crew of contest organizers and local VIPs (aka Very Important Pumpkin-heads) will judge your photo submissions and select the finalists who make it onto the map. So again, good photos = good chances!

Prizes, Glory, and Ghoulish Bragging Rights

Yes, there are real prizes- courtesy of local sponsors. There are still sponsorship opportunities available. Get in early to get your logo on the site, social media shoutouts, and more! Thank you to the 2025 MAPSOSCARY supporters so far: Camille Estrella, Ann Laskowski, Jill Sockwell, Home Sweet Home Tattoo, and Humbug Holiday Lighting.

So whether you’re a Halloween fanatic, a creative crafter, or just someone who loves to get a little spooky—this is your moment. Start planning, start decorating, and start scaring. Because in our towns, Halloween is serious business.

For full details and updates, follow @mapsoscary on Instagram, and check out the official site. www.mapsoscary.com/

Questions? Check the FAQ www.mapsoscary.com/faq

🎃👻 LET THE MADNESS BEGIN! 👻🎃