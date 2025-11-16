Catch Local Authors Mike Ayers & Alan Paul at Maplewood Record Fair Nov. 16

South Orange’s Mike Ayers, the author of the Sharing in the Groove, an oral history of the ’90s jam band world, and New York Times best-selling author Alan Paul (One Way Out, Brothers and Sisters) will be signing books on Sunday, November 16 at the annual Maplewood Record Fair, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road, Maplewood, NJ.

Find out more about the event at https://elusivesounds.org/