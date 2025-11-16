Arts & CultureMaplewood

Catch Local Authors Mike Ayers & Alan Paul at Maplewood Record Fair Nov. 16

by The Village Green
The Village Green
South Orange’s Mike Ayers, the author of the Sharing in the Groove, an oral history of the ’90s jam band world, and New York Times best-selling author Alan Paul (One Way Out, Brothers and Sisters) will be signing books on Sunday, November 16 at the annual Maplewood Record Fair, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road, Maplewood, NJ.

Read more about Ayers’ latest book here:

South Orange’s Mike Ayers Taps Into ’90s Jam Band Nostalgia With ‘Sharing in the Groove’

Hear more about Paul’s latest book here:

Deep Divin’ on the Allmans with Alan Paul | 100 Guitarists Podcast

Find out more about the event at https://elusivesounds.org/

