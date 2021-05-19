Celebrate Asian American Pacific Island Heritage Month May 22 in South Orange’s Spiotta Park

From SOMA Cross Cultural Works:

Join us this Saturday from 3-5 pm at the Spiotta Park in South Orange, NJ when Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima o Nūioka is performing to celebrate the Asian American Pacific Island Heritage Month to spread some aloha!

Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima o Nūioka is the New York City extension of the hālau hula (school of traditional Hawaiian dance) founded by Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine.

The hālau (named by Vickyʻs Kumu Hula, Maiki Aiu Lake) means Royal ʻIlima Blossom alluding to her graduation from Maikiʻs Papa ʻIlima, and as a descendant from Hawaiian royalty.

Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima o Nūioka is a resident company of La MaMa Theatre’s Indigenous Initiative.

They have performed at several events and venues including the Prince Lot Festival in Honolulu, HI; the La MaMa Moves Festival, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Millennium Stage, Jacob’s Pillow Inside/Out Festival, the New York Botanical Gardens

About PAʻI trio, the live musicians

As we watch the hula dancers, Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima o Nūioka celebrate the Hawaiian heritage at Spiotta Park in South Orange this Saturday, May 22 from 3-5 pm.

They will present a program of Kahiko (traditional) and ʻAuana (contemporary) hula, and will be accompanied by the live music of the PAʻI trio, Claudia Goddard, Chris Davis, and Andy Wang.

About Hula

Hula dance is a choreographed interpretation of a poetic text. At the heart of a hula performance is the poetic text called mele; without a poetic text, there is no basis for the choreographed movement interpretation. Body movements combine pictorial hand and arm gestures with rhythmic lower-body patterns that are named.

About Vicky Holt Takamine

Vicky Holt Takamine is the Kumu Hula (master teacher) of Pua Ali`i `Ilima, a school of traditional Hawaiian dance. She is a cultural advocate, whose choreography, performances, and tutelage have touched the lives of many and inspired the next generations of culture makers.

In 2001, she founded the PA’I Foundation, a nonprofit created to support Native Hawaiian arts and cultures. To find out more click here: https://www.paifoundation.org/ more-exciting-mamo…/about-2/

She is a graduate of Kamehameha School and received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Dance Ethnology from the University of Hawai`i.

About the Sponsors

We are so grateful for South Orange Village for hosting Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima o Nūioka is performing hula to celebrate the Asian American Pacific Island Heritage Month to spread some aloha!

We are also grateful for our Sponsors Carol Velez Fardin of CVF Properties, Seton Hall University, and Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture.

About SOMA Cross Cultural Works

To educate our community about our rich cultural diversity through the support of multicultural artistic and educational events and programs that celebrate and embrace diversity and inclusion. They bring various local events including this and other Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2021 celebrations, Diwali Fest NJ, HAPI Fest NJ, Lunar Fest NJ, and HOLA Fest NJ.

