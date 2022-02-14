Celebrate Black History Month Through Art & Music at SOPAC

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center

Celebrate Black History Month at The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC with the photography of local notable, Patrick Hilaire.

Join us on Thursday, February 17 from 5-8PM for a free reception for Light [+Sound], Hilaire’s exhibition showcasing 25 stunning black-and-white portraits of Jazz musicians. This free event will also include great music by Grammy-winning Jazz bassist John Lee, as well as some of his friends. RSVP to the reception here.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 28.

The exhibition Light [+Sound] by long-time Maplewood resident, Patrick Hilaire exemplifies the deep-rooted love of Jazz music and photography that plotted his path through life. Growing up, Hilaire shadowed his brother as he developed film and printed black-and-white images in their parents’ basement while Jazz from WRVR, a NY Jazz radio station, played into the wee hours. Even now, “great Jazz photography, especially album art photographed by the masters remains a constant inspiration,” says Hilaire. “My life’s work has focused on capturing this relationship between images and sound.”

The exhibition showcases 25 stunning black-and-white portraits of Jazz musicians. “Every portrait in this exhibition tells its own story,” says curator, Jeremy Moss. The Haitian-born self-taught photographer’s ability to capture compelling musical moments by renowned artists has brought Hilaire widespread acclaim. “Musical events are the intersection where the rhythm of the performer and photographer get to meet,” says Hilaire. “It’s really moments that I try to capture, and those moments only happen once.”

Hilaire has exhibited at several galleries and was featured at the South-by-South Orange Festival (later renamed the SouthNEXT festival). He has shot performances at the John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival, the South Mountain International Blues Festival, performers from SOPAC’s Jazz & Blues in the Loft series and Giants of Jazz, as well as the Dizzy Gillespie All Star Band at the Blue Note in New York City.

About The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery:

The gallery was initiated by beloved SOPAC board member, Milly Iris. Both Milly and her husband Herb were longtime supporters of SOPAC, avid collectors and devoted arts advocates. The family legacy continues through the generous support of Herb and Milly’s daughters, Roreé and Kerry and The Iris Family Foundation. The gallery is located on the second and third floors of the South Orange Performing Arts Center.

About SOPAC:

Since 2006, SOPAC has been serving as a premier performing arts center in the region. SOPAC offers innovative artistic and cultural experiences for diverse audiences in an intimate, inviting environment. The arts center hosts a variety of live performances, community events and education programs for all ages. SOPAC is home for Seton Hall University Arts Council’s performances, including the Classical Concert Series, Jazz ‘N the Hall performances and Seton Hall University Theatre productions. SOPAC programs are made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information, visit SOPACnow.org.