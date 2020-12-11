Charlie Pollock & Friends Announce ‘Home For The Holidays,’ a Free, Fundraising, Livestream Concert Event on December 19

From Pollock Properties Group

Pollock Properties Group & Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate proudly present this year’s annual holiday concert featuring Charlie Pollock & Friends! For 2020, this exciting event will aptly be called “Home for the Holidays,” and though the concert won’t be in-person this year, the talent and joy will be as great as ever. The December 19th concert is free to attend and open to all, and donations to the www.VanessaPollockMusicInitiative.com are welcomed.

STARRING: Charlie Pollock (9 to 5, David Bowie’s Lazarus, Pretty Woman), Norbert Leo Butz (Two-time Tony Award Winner), Becky Gulsvig (Legally Blonde, Beautiful, Come From Away), Mark Evans-Mortelliti (Waitress, Mrs Doubtfire), Justin Mortelliti (Escape to Margaritaville) and Autumn Jones (VPMI Recipient and Berklee College of Music Graduate)

The December 19th concert’s fundraising goal of $6,241 represents the amount needed to cover rental fees for 116 instruments for families who need help this school year.

SAVE YOUR SEATS & GET THE LIVESTREAM EVENT HERE: http://www.pollockpropertiesgrouprsvp.com/

Vanessa and Charlie Pollock have dedicated themselves to raising money to help more students in the South Orange-Maplewood public schools benefit from music training. The Pollocks appreciate the impact that outstanding instruction in performing arts had on their own lives and are grateful to be in a position to offer the same to their own children. Their goal is to provide assistance that will extend such opportunities to students whose families cannot afford them fully.

The couple established the Vanessa Pollock Music initiative (VPMI) with the Achieve Foundation in early 2015. The fund underwrites instrument rentals at the elementary and middle school levels so that all students can participate in band and orchestra, supports teacher grant requests for music projects, and makes annual awards for advanced music training or professional-grade instruments to Columbia High School students who demonstrate exceptional talent.

Since its inception, the VPMI has:

Raised over $120k in 5 years

Provided instrument rentals to 623 students so no one who wanted to participate in band or orchestra would be unable to do so

Funded four grants for music programs, to the tune of $7,110

Provided awards for private instruction or professional-grade instruments to 38 worthy CHS students

If you’re in a position to do so this season, please join the Pollocks by making a donation to help make a difference in the lives of budding musicians in the SOMA schools. https://www.mightycause.com/story/Vpmihomefortheholidays