CHS Cougar Boosters Raise Funds for Extracurriculars at South Orange Elks Club

The Columbia High School Cougar Boosters hosted a “Winter Warm Up” fundraiser party at the South Orange Elks Club… 100+ local parents attended and a GREAT time was had by all.

WHAT is the Cougar Booster Club?

Established and actively supporting the CHS community since 1974, the CHS Cougar Boosters has helped sustain extracurricular activities at Columbia High School by supporting student participation in educational, scientific, literary, musical and athletic endeavors.

The CHS Cougar Booster Club has made grants in excess of $400,000.00 to more than 65 CHS organizations and activities that requested funds for projects, tournaments and special events! Examples are equipment for the Robotics club, upgrading or repairing gear for Track & Field, funds for Model UN trip, helping purchase protective gear for boys Lacrosse, supplementing funds for senior class Midnight Madness event, instruments for CHS Marching Band.

Learn more on how you can donate, help or join the board of trustees too: https://www.chscougarboosters. org/.

This fun evening was made possible by the hosting planners Sara Knutsen, Carol Fardin, Janet Crane, Patty O’Connell and Sunita Subramian. Thank you also to the sponsorships from local favorites: Liv Breads, Artisan Bakery and Coffee Bar, St James Gate, The Able Baker, and Village Trattoria.

The 24th Annual Cougar Booster Golf Classic will be Monday May 1, 2023, the primary fundraiser that takes place at Maplewood Country Club.

Details and registration: https://www.chscougarboosters. org/