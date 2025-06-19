CHS Grad, Lifelong Maplewoodian Cecilia Fabrizio Celebrates 100th Birthday

In a heartwarming moment at the June 17 Maplewood Township Committee meeting, Mayor Nancy Adams read a proclamation celebrating the 100th birthday of Cecilia Fabrizio, a lifelong Maplewood resident, Columbia High School Grad (Class of 1943) and former librarian who worked at Maplewood Memorial Library for 45 years — from 1955 to 2000.

“We’re here to commemorate my aunt who is going to be 100 years old on June 24,” said Fabrizio’s devoted niece Angela Konieczny.

Konieczny said she had reached out to see if the town could send Fabrizio a birthday card, “and this is the result and I’m thrilled!”

Konieczny, herself a CHS grad (1973) was accompanied by her daughter and Fabrizio’s great niece Melissa.

Konieczny described her aunt as a “lifelong resident of Maplewood, living in the house that she was born in … She never left!” She added that her aunt worked at the Maplewood library for 45 years.

“Don’t ruin the suspense,” said Adams, noting that the proclamation was packed with details about Fabrizio’s life.

Fabrizio said that her aunt, though in good spirits, was not able to attend the Township Committee meeting, but that she would share the printed proclamation and the video with her.

Adams then read the proclamation:

Proclamation Honoring Cecilia Fabrizio

Lifelong Resident, Dedicated Public Servant, and Cherished Community Member

WHEREAS, Cecilia Fabrizio, a lifelong resident of Maplewood, New Jersey, was born in her family home on Essex Avenue, where she still proudly resides today, embodying the spirit and continuity of our community; and

WHEREAS, Cecilia graduated from Columbia High School in the Class of 1943 and went on to contribute to the workforce, first at Irvington Varnish—later Minnesota Mining—until the company relocated, and later through 45 years of dedicated service at the Maplewood Memorial Library, from 1955 until her retirement in 2000, ultimately serving as the Head of the Periodical Department; and

WHEREAS, Cecilia married the love of her life, Ralph Fabrizio, in October of 1946, and they shared 75 joyful and devoted years of marriage until Ralph’s passing in 2021, together building a life of warmth, partnership, and shared passions; and

WHEREAS, an avid golfer, Cecilia and Ralph could be found on the golf course at least three times a week, walking the full 18 holes well into their 90s, setting an inspiring example of healthy, active living and lifelong companionship; and

WHEREAS, Cecilia has long enriched the lives of others through her many talents and interests, including knitting, landscape painting, and handmade artistic crafts, and through her devoted participation in family life as a beloved great-aunt and great-great aunt to Melissa, Amy, Matthew, and Jackson; and

WHEREAS, a woman of deep faith, Cecilia is a devout Catholic and has been a faithful supporter of both Immaculate Conception Church and St. Joseph’s Parish, attending daily Mass and living a life of devotion and service;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that I, Nancy Adams, Mayor of the Township of Maplewood, on behalf of the Maplewood Township Committee, do hereby recognize and honor Cecilia Fabrizio for her remarkable life, steadfast community service, and enduring contributions to the heart and soul of Maplewood. Her legacy of commitment, kindness, and vitality stands as an example for all. ______________________________ Maplewood Clerk ________________________________ Mayor of Maplewood