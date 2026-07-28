CivicStory Presents ‘Summer Civics’ at the Maplewood Library, Starting July 29

From CivicStory and the Maplewood Library:

SOMA teens and adults are invited to join a series of lively 75-minute dialogs on Civics: essential info we all need to be confident voters and active participants in four levels of government. Co-Moderated by Candice Davenport, Maplewood’s Health Officer, and Susan Haig, CivicStory founding trustee and South Orange Symphony Conductor, the series invites us to learn and think about roles and relationships in our democracy.

Each session will focus on 3 or 4 topics: our elected representatives, legislative bodies, registering and voting, founding documents, key civics concepts, primary elections, major parties and more. Summer Civics is presented by CivicStory and will be held in Maplewood Library’s Community Room.

“Public health is one of many public services ‘of, by, and for the people,’” says Maplewood Health Officer Candice Davenport. “We need to understand how our voice and our vote impacts the future of public health locally and nationally.”

“Democracy is complicated, and depends on our full involvement,” says South Orange resident Susan Haig. “We’re excited to delve into civic relationships in a lively free-wheeling format.” Teens and adults are welcome to attend any or all sessions.

Session 1

Wednesday, July 29, 5 pm – 6:15 pm

Know Our 4 Federal-level Representatives (US President, US Senators Cory Booker and Andy Kim, and Congresswoman Analilia Mejia); What does the US Congress do, and when? Constitutional Preamble and Article 1.

Session 2

Wednesday, August 5, 5 pm – 6:15 pm

Know Our 4 State-Level Representatives (Governor Mikie Sherrill, State Senator Renee Burgess, Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker, Assemblyman Chigozie Onyema) What does the NJ State Legislature do, and when? Articles 2 and 3.

Session 3

Wednesday, August 12, 5 pm – 6:16 pm

Know Our “6” County Commissioners; What do Essex County and County Clerks Do? How do New Jersey Primary elections work? Federalist 10; Amendments 1-13 Ensuring successful 2028 nominations; What broke precedent in 2024?

Session 4

Wednesday, August 26, 5 pm – 6:15 pm

Know Our 5 Township Committee members, 6 Village Councilors, and 2 Mayors; How do our municipalities function, and what are their key departments? Encouraging new candidates; strength in diversity; empowering the people; ensuring New Jersey has a voice in presidential nominations.