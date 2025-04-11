‘CLUE’ Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 25-27

CLUE, the murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the fan-favorite film, comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center Friday-Sunday, April 25-27. Tickets are $79-$119 (includes all fees).

Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (associate director of Mean Girls and The Prom, associate resident director of Aladdin, choreography for the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, CLUE was written by Maplewood resident Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It features original music by Michael Holland.

The production also features scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan O’Gara and sound design by Jeff Human.

The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the ‘Cluedo’ board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. A murder-mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game was released in 1985 and went on to achieve cult classic status with a passionate fanbase.

The North American tour of CLUE is produced by The Araca Group, Work Light Productions, Lively McCabe Entertainment and Aged in Wood.

Originally produced at Bucks County Playhouse, New Hope, Pennsylvania, Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman, Josh Fiedler, Producers. Developed by Cleveland Playhouse, Laura Kepley, Artistic Director & Kevin Moore, Managing Director.

The Mayo Performing Arts Center is located at 100 South Street in Morristown. The box office can be reached at 973-539-8008 or at the MPAC website. For more information on CLUE, visit the play’s website.